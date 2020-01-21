Power restored after TVA maintenance causes disruption to 30,000 Huntsville Utilities customers

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Multiple power outages have been reported across Madison County.

HU said they were aware of the outages and said a TVA issue is to blame.

Huntsville Police said multiple stoplights were out across the city and reminded drivers to treat all dark stoplights as four-way intersections.

Huntsville Utilities is aware of multiple power outages impacting customers throughout the service area. Our initial reports are that the cause is related to a TVA issue. As more information becomes available we will pass it along. pic.twitter.com/VhUFIlwSFe — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) January 21, 2020

By 11:01 a.m., outages were scattered from UAH to Monte Santo State Park, but the largest outages were in Downtown Huntsville.

At 11:11 a.m., HU sent a tweet saying multiple substations went offline during TVA maintenance work. Most power came back within five minutes, but the main substation for Huntsville failed to immediately reset, disrupting power to approximately 30,000 customers.

HU said crews reset the substation and restored power by 11 a.m.

At 10:37am, HU experienced multiple substation breaker opens following TVA maintenance work. While most power was restored in less than 5 minutes, the Huntsville Primary substation did not immediately reset. Crews responded and restored power to all customers at 11am. pic.twitter.com/iXTK7TbhuS — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) January 21, 2020

However, an 11:11 a.m. update to HU’s outage map continued to show multiple outages from Downtown Huntsville toward Parkway Place Mall and Airport Road.

Most of those outages were resolved by according to an 11:16 a.m. update to the outage map.

TVA officials told WHNT News 19 they were performing some switching at a substation in the area when the disruption occurred. On their end, it lasted about 90 seconds.

TVA explained once the power gets flowing on their end, it may take some time to get the power flowing to the local utility companies (such as Huntsville Utilities), which caused the delay for customers.

34.723973 -86.499655