TVA hosting sweepstakes to help public conserve energy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley is experiencing a heatwave. As temps rise so does energy consumption, the Tennessee Valley Authority is asking the public to conserve energy.

Thursday, July 29, and Friday, July 30, the TVA is expecting much higher than average energy usage and they are asking for people to help them out by conserving energy.

“Folks are going to be firing up that air conditioner and trying to keep it as cool as possible in the house,” TVA Spokesperson Scott Fiedler said, “Thursday and Friday we’re expecting a peak load of 30 thousand megawatts. the last time we have seen a summer load this high was back in 2012.”

The TVA said they want to make sure everyone stays cool but it’s going to take a lot of power to do that.

They are said they are ready and prepared to meet the demand.

“You can think of this as our Superbowl, we’ve got all available resources and units prepped and ready. Our team is in place. They are briefed and ready to go and we are working with our local power companies all across our region to make sure we can meet power demand.” Fiedler told News 19.

Residents need to do their part to help conserve energy.

Fielder provided some tips on how to conserve energy, “During the time between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. turn up your thermostat one degree. Keeping that thermostat about one degree up can save about three percent. Wash your dishes and clothes either early in the morning or at night, turn off unneeded lights and switch over to LEDs.”

More tips for energy conservation can be found on the TVA website, here.

The Tennessee Valley Authority has also teamed up with local power companies to help incentivize people to conserve. The ‘Great Indoors Smart Summer Sweepstakes‘ is designed to help people save and earn rewards.

“We’re giving away weekly prizes which include smart energy outlets, and then all the way up our grand prize is a 4,000 home appliance package,” Fielder said.

The Sweepstakes goes through August 8, 2021.