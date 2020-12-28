Tut Fann veterans home to get COVID-19 vaccine Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Residents and staff at a Huntsville veterans home will be among the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine, beginning Thursday.

The Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home will get the Pfizer vaccine for residents and staff Dec. 31, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs said Monday afternoon.

The home is one of four veterans homes in the state that will get the vaccine over the next couple of weeks. “Tut” Fann is the second; the first residents to get it will be at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City on Tuesday. The William F. Green and Colonel Robert L. Howard veterans homes are also scheduled to get vaccines.

Residents will get the two doses required by the vaccine three weeks apart, according to the VA.

In August, more than two dozen cases of COVID-19 were reported in an outbreak at the Huntsville veterans home.