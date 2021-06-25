Tuscumbia receives USDA loan for necessary equipment

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — The City of Tuscumbia is receiving some much-needed funding for improvements across several departments.

Congressman Robert Aderholt announced this week that the city is receiving a more than $200,000 USDA Rural Development Loan. The money will be used to purchase a knuckle boom crane for the public works department, self-contained breathing apparatus equipment and extrication equipment for the fire department, and a new vehicle for the police department.

“I’m proud the USDA approved this loan for the city of Tuscumbia,” said Aderholt. “The loan is being administered by the USDA Rural Development and will give Tuscumbia, and the people who live there, vital tools at a very good rate.”

“Now we’re taking care of our citizens at their worst moments when they need us the most, as well as our streets to keep them better picked up, so it’s a good full-circle encompassment of bettering our services to our Tuscumbia residents through the USDA department which is really well-done,” Mayor Kerry Underwood said.

Underwood said because of Tuscumbia’s rural location, a grant was also included with the USDA loan, significantly lowering the amount the city will pay back.

According to Aderholt, the new equipment will benefit approximately 8,500 people in the city and its surrounding areas.