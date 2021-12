The Tuscumbia Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is asking for the public’s help in locating Austin Swindle.

Police say Swindle is a suspect in several theft cases that have happened in the city of Tuscumbia recently.

Authorities say Swindle also has multiple warrants out for his arrest with multiple agencies.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Austin Swindle, contact the Tuscumbia Police Department at (256) 275-2964 or call 911.