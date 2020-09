COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A single-vehicle wreck claimed the life of 56-year-old Kenneth M. Vandiver.

The wreck happened at 1:05 a.m. on September 7, 2020, on U.S. 72 just nine mile west of Tuscumbia.

Troopers say Kenneth Vandiver was killed when the 1999 Ford F250 he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Vandiver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.