Tuscumbia man killed in wreck while trying to get away from police

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – A Tuscumbia man was killed when the car he was driving left the road and hit a tree.

Troopers say 52-year-old Kenneth Ray Blue was killed on Tuesday, November 24th. Troopers say Blue was not wearing a seatbelt when the 2005 Chevrolet Impala he was driving hit a tree.

According to the report, the Tuscumbia Police Department asked Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division to investigate the wreck because Blue was to get away from police officers before the crash.

The crash occurred at 606 East 8th Street in Tuscumbia.