COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A Tuscumbia man died Sunday morning when his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle, state troopers said.

Alabama State Troopers said Michael Howard Hubka, 68, was struck by a vehicle at 10 a.m. on U.S. 43 at the intersection of Blue Road, just north of Littleville. Hubka was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the wreck.