Tuscumbia man arrested on drug charges

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A Tuscumbia man was arrested by the Colbert County Drug Task Force during a traffic stop Tuesday.

John Christopher Cole was arrested on April 27 and charged with Drug Trafficking, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substances, and two counts of Possession of Controlled Substances.

Authorities say Cole was already out on bond from an arrest in January for similar drug charges with intent to sell.

Now they say the January bond was revoked and Cole will be held without bond in the Colbert County Jail.