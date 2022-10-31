LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Tuscumbia man is facing several counts of animal-creulty-related charges following a recent investigation.

38-year-old Lamarcus Dewane Ricks has been charged with 17 counts of dogfighting and 68 counts of second-degree animal cruelty after he was arrested on October 28.

Lamarcus Ricks (Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, Ricks was taken into custody in connection to an incident that resulted in multiple dogs being seized earlier this month.

Chief Deputy Joe Hamilton says Ricks turned himself in on Friday but was later released that same day on a $119,000 bond.