COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One Tuscumbia judge says change is needed in the courts when dealing with cases involving veterans.

Judge Chad Smith is proposing a veteran’s court program be adopted in Colbert County. The program would allow veterans with mental health issues or substance abuse issues to seek professional help rather than serve jail time.

Colbert County Corrections Director Bill Gist says programs like these can better help solve the problem at its core, and offer veterans with depression or PTSD a second chance at living a normal life.

“I see a massive need for sentencing options,” said Gist. “Specifically, alternative sentencing options.”

Any court can choose to adopt this federal program which is mostly funded by grants.

According to Justice for Vets, the “treatment court” would require regular court appearances, along with mandatory attendance at treatment sessions, and frequent, random drug tests.

The website says veterans who have been through the program responded favorably to the structured environment it provides, as that tends to mirror the experience in the Armed Forces.

The program also provides a “veterans-only” docket, which the site says is more than beneficial:

“Veterans treatment courts allow jurisdictions to serve a large segment of the justice-involved veteran population as opposed to business as usual: having all veterans appear before random judges who may or may not have an understanding of their unique experiences and issues.

Because a veterans treatment court judge handles numerous veterans’ cases and is supported by a strong, interdisciplinary team, he or she is in a much better position to exercise discretion and effectively respond than a judge who only occasionally hears a case involving a veteran defendant.

A veterans treatment court judge better understands the issues that a veteran may be struggling with, such as substance addiction, PTSD, traumatic brain injury, or military sexual trauma.

A veterans treatment court judge is also more familiar with the Veterans Health Administration, Veterans Benefit Administration, State Department of Veterans Affairs, veterans service organizations, and volunteer veteran mentors and how they can all assist veteran defendants.”

Judge Chad Smith says this can also prevent jails and prisons from becoming overcrowded and give our veterans a real chance to succeed.

To learn more about the veteran’s court or how to support the treatment being adopted in your area, visit the Alabama Department of Veteran’s Affairs website.