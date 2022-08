TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – A Tuscumbia house is a total loss after a fire Friday afternoon, according to the Tuscumbia Police Chief.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said fire and rescue were called to a home in the 900-block of Bernice Street. He added when units arrived at the home around 3 p.m. it was fully engulfed.

He said both residents were able to escape with their pets and no injuries were reported.

Chief Logan said both neighboring houses had some heat damage.