Tuscaloosa to limit nightlife as college students return

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Wooden table in front of abstract blurred background of resturant lights

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Leaders in Tuscaloosa are moving to limit nightlife in the college town during the pandemic as thousands of students return for the fall semester.

A divided City Council approved a measure Tuesday night that allows Mayor Walt Maddox to enact rules aimed at combatting a surge in coronavirus cases.

Among the regulations is a move to reduce the capacity at bars to 50% after 9 p.m. Another rule would reduce the occupancy of entertainment venues to 25%.

Maddox says it might be impossible the protect Tuscaloosa residents from the spread of the coronavirus without additional rules as students return to the University of Alabama and other schools.

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News