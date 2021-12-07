Tuscaloosa police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Tuscaloosa Police Department is searching for a teenage girl who was last heard from Monday night.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, 14-year-old Cherelle Spates was last in contact with family by text at 8 p.m. Monday. She reportedly left home to visit friends at the Aspen Village apartment complex but has not returned.

Spates is 5’2″, weighs 90 pounds and was last seen possibly wearing a pink Alabama hoodie.

Anyone with information on Spates’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the TPD at 205-349-2121 or 205-248-4780.

