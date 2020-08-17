Tuscaloosa mayor upset over crowds not following social distancing guidelines

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Sunday, photos surfaced of people standing outside a Tuscaloosa bar with no social distancing and only a few masks were seen.

Tuscaloosa Mayor, Walt Maddox, tweeted, ” Why? We are desperately trying to protect @tuscaloosacity – We are trying to have college football season.” in response to large crowds not practicing safe social distancing guidelines.

Why? We are desperately trying to protect @tuscaloosacity – We are trying to have college football season. We have been running details for 3 straight nights. @TuscaloosaPD is stretched thin between COVID-19 and these details. We will be requesting daytime help from #UAPD. https://t.co/ZHCR2XAk8F — Walt Maddox (@WaltMaddox) August 16, 2020

In additional tweets, Maddox said, wearing a mask and practicing social distancing is not much to ask for to protect yourself and others.

MORE PICTURES : UA STUDENT CROWDS AT BARS: This was the scene on Sunday morning just before noon at a bar in Tuscaloosa on the strip near University of Alabama campus. Many students were wearing masks 😷 but many others were not pic.twitter.com/Dnjd7TB12W — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) August 17, 2020

