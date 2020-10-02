Tuscaloosa man gets 600 years for child exploitation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal judge sentenced a Tuscaloosa man to 7,200 months in prison Friday morning for producing child pornography.

Matthew Miller, 32, was charged with 20 counts of enticing two children under the age of 5 to engage in sexual explicit conduct in order to produce child porn, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.

Miller pleaded guilty in October 2019, after prosecutors said a search of his electronic devices turned up 102 pornographic images of the children.

The FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Unit investigated the case.