Tuscaloosa extending utilities grace period due to pandemic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The city of Tuscaloosa is extending a grace period for people who are struggling to pay utility bills because of the pandemic.

Mayor Walt Maddox this week signed an order extending the period until March 31. A statement from Maddox says the extension is being granted in the spirit of the holiday season to help alleviate stress on residents.

Thousands of people lost jobs because of the pandemic, and the order is aimed at preventing residents from having to go without water, sewer or garbage collection.