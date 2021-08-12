Tuscaloosa County man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A federal judge sentenced a previously convicted sex offender for possession of child pornography.

Darrell Dewayne Thrasher, 62, of Tuscaloosa County, was sentenced to 120 months in prison by United States District Judge Annmarie Axon.

Thrasher’s sentence is to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

In April 2021, Thrasher pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

“Thrasher is a repeat child sex offender and deserves every day of this sentence,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Sharp said.

According to the plea agreement, in August 2019, Thrasher’s federal probation officer conducted a home visit and found five smartphone devices at Thrasher’s residence. Thrasher admitted he used three of the smartphones to download child pornography, and that he possessed child pornography on those devices.

A forensic examination of the smartphones revealed multiple images and videos of children being abused and exploited.

Thrasher was on federal supervision for receipt of child pornography at the time. Thrasher’s supervision was revoked in September 2019. The terms of Thrasher’s supervised release included a restriction from possessing a smartphone device.

In 2008, Thrasher was convicted in the U.S. District Court Northern District of Alabama of receipt of child pornography. In 2009, Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Thrasher to 97 months in prison. Thrasher was released in December 2016 on 10 years of supervised release.

Thrasher has remained in the custody of law enforcement since his arrest in August 2019.

The FBI investigated the case, along with the Northport Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys R. Leann White and John Hundscheid prosecuted the case.