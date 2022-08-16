TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa City Council approved the proposition of alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuesday.

The votes were cast at a city council meeting Tuesday. The stadium’s alcohol license passed by a vote of 4-1.

This comes six months after the city council approved alcohol sales at the Coleman Coliseum.

Some provisions have been made by the council to limit underage drinking by those who attend games at Bryant-Denny, including:

Having every single person buying alcohol to have their IDs checked

All service workers will have to take a two-hour serving class

Identify everyone at check-in before games to see who is 21

Cutoff time to buy alcohol will be at the end of the 3rd quarter

The Southeastern Conference lifted a ban on alcohol sales in public seating areas of on-campus stadiums in 2019, leaving the final decision to universities.

The proposal now awaits state approval.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.