Turn away scammers offering in-home COVID-19 vaccines, officials warn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – State officials warn of another pandemic-related scam, this time involving people posing as health workers offering to administer in-home COVID-19 vaccines.

But real health officials clarify that wouldn’t even be possible with the limited vaccine supply.

“We’ve discussed (administering in-home vaccines) as a plan for home health or other services in the home, but it has just not been able to be done with the two existing (vaccines) that we have,” ADPH administrator Dr. Karen Landers said.

Elizabeth Garcia of north Alabama’s BBB said uncertainty only plays into the hands of those bringing false hope.

“Scams overall have gone through the roof over the past year in 2020 with the pandemic, shutdowns, and the economic downturn, and are continuing this year,” Garcia said.

The alarming reports prompted a social media warning from ADPH Friday morning, which Landers reminds would only contact you via email about an appointment.

“Certainly we have our email notification that when people register to be provided information when they’re interested in vaccines and when we have vaccines,” Landers said. “But again, we’re not going to call you, and we’re certainly not going to ask any personal identifiers.”

As vaccinations become more widely available, the threat of scammers for any services including for tax season can only grow, Garcia said, making it important to warn family and friends.

Both experts said if you’re unable to verify the identities or credentials of supposed workers at your door or on the phone, immediately turn them away and report it to local law enforcement.