MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Saints Motorcycle Club of Alabama invites the community to enjoy a night of music benefiting area children.

Tunes for Tots will benefit Christmas Charities Year Round. The outdoor event will take place Saturday, November 7 at 330 Brownsboro Road in Brownsboro. The music will begin at 5 p.m.

Admission is a new unwrapped toy or $5.

Musical guests will include Tyler AK, Lua Sol, Buck’d Up, Bone Zone and Inclination of Direction.

