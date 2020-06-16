Tuberville not contacted about Presidential rally in Mobile

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– U.S. Senate candidate and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville says he has not been contacted by President Trump’s campaign about a rally at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile next month.

News 5 caught up with Tuberville in Orange Beach Tuesday between meetings on economic development.

The former coach says he spent time with the President last weekend in Dallas and a rally in Mobile was never brought up, but he says he thinks it’s a good idea.

On Monday, CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins reported President Trump’s intention to visit the Port City. However, a spokesperson for the City of Mobile said the White House had not yet contacted the city.

The President has endorsed Tuberville over his opponent and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Both men are headed for a run-off next month for the seat currently held by Sen. Doug Jones.

