Tuberville breaks silence, discusses issues facing voters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Following a victory over former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville told WHNT he’s ready to shift gears and take on Senator Doug Jones after running against his own party for over a year.

“It’s been kind of like brother vs brother in the primary. There’s not a lot of difference,” said Tuberville.

From the start of Tuberville’s campaign to now, a lot has changed in the world. COVID-19, economic uncertainty and social unrest to name a few major changes. These issues could be top of mind if Tuberville were to become a U.S. senator.

As for social unrest and calls to defund the police, Tuberville says he’s embarrassed the later is even a discussion.

“In this day in time for us to be able to build stronger, better, well-trained police departments and sheriff departments, we gotta get em’ more money,” said Tuberville.

On the economic front, WHNT has been hearing from viewers about their battles to get ahold of Alabama Department of Labor. People are going upwards of 13 weeks without getting paid or hearing about potential errors with their claims.

Only 300 state employees are manning the phones. Tuberville says he isn’t familiar with the details behind this issue, but said he’s troubled by what he’s learning. Even saying he might phone a friend in Washington D.C.

“There’s no reason people should go that long without getting their unemployment. That’s a good point and it’s something I can bring up to the President next time I talk to him. That I’ve heard concerns that unemployment offices are either overwhelmed, understaffed or not doing their job. That’s something, if you give it to him, I promise you one thing, it’ll get checked on,” said Tuberville.

There will be plenty of time to hear the back and forth between Tuberville and Senator Jones as the November election draws closer. Tuberville believes his recent victory over Sessions is sending a message to the working class. He hopes non-lawyers consider representing the public in the political arena.

“Look, if they elected an educator and football coach. It’s somebody different. Military people, policeman, nurse,” said Tuberville as he listed professions that he believes could make a difference in politics.

When asked about the hedge fund incident, Tuberville said he was a victim and lost more money than anyone. Adding he was trying to help the economy and it was a learning experience. WHNT is digging deeper into that story and will provide updates when more context is available.