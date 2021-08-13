Trump endorses Tennessee Gov. Lee in 2022 reelection bid

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers questions after he spoke to a joint session of the legislature at the start of a special session on education in Nashville, Tenn. Despite having some of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, Tennessee isn’t planning to offer any incentives for people to get the shot. But it’s a different story when it comes to cattle, where the state has reimbursed farmers nearly half a million dollars over the past two years to vaccinate their herds against respiratory and other diseases. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in his 2022 reelection campaign.

Lee tweeted out the endorsement Friday released by Trump’s political action committee.

The endorsement said Lee has led Tennessee through hard times “without compromising his conservative values.”

Trump said Lee supports law enforcement, strong borders, the Second Amendment, the military and veterans and has his “complete and total endorsement.”

The Tennessean reports some conservatives in the state have criticized Lee recently, especially over COVID-19, but he remains popular statewide.