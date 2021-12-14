Truck driver in fatal I-70 crash sentenced to 110 years

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The driver of a semi-truck in a fiery Interstate 70 crash that killed four people in 2019 was sentenced to 110 consecutive years in prison Monday.

He spoke at the sentencing, which can be viewed in the player above.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was driving an 18-wheeler when he crashed into more than two dozen stopped vehicles and four semitrailers on I-70 in Lakewood.

A jury found Aguilera-Mederos guilty of 27 counts in October:

Vehicular homicide: 4 counts

Vehicular assault: 2 counts

Assault in the first degree – extreme indifference: 6 counts

Criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree: 10 counts

Reckless driving: 1 count

Careless driving causing death: 4 counts

He was found not guilty of 15 counts of criminal attempts to commit assault in the first degree.

Aguilera-Moderos was driving a semi-trailer loaded with lumber. Prosecutors say he barreled eastbound down the interstate from the mountains at speeds of up to 85 miles per hour. His truck swerved at times, forcing other drivers off the road.

A giant fireball erupted after Aguileras-Mederos slammed into dozens of cars already backed up on the highway because of an earlier crash.

Aquilaras-Mederos claimed the brakes on the truck failed and he lost control.