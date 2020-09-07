Tropics Remain Active This Week

Two storms off the coast of Africa have our immediate attention. Tropical Storm Paulette has formed, and is currently about 1360 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands. Paulette will trek northwestward over the coming week. There’s hope this storm will curve north away from the U.S., but it’s far too soon to know exactly how this storm will behave next week.



Monday’s 4 pm Advisory on Paulette

In addition to Paulette, newly formed Rene sits to its east, around 115 miles east of the Cabo Verde islands. Rene will strengthen into a hurricane as it turns north, posing no threat to the U.S.



Monday’s 4 PM Advisory on Rene

While it’s possible neither of these storms will pose a threat to the U.S., additional development over the next 5 days is possible. The NHC is monitoring an area of low pressure south of Bermuda that will approach the East Coast in the coming days, and it’s possible it could slowly develop as it moves west. Another wave will push off the African coast later this week as well and could develop into a tropical depression or storm as it does. You can track all the tropical activity this week below, or using Live Alert 19’s interactive radar tool.

– Alex Puckett

