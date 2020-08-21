Tropical Storm Laura Forms Just East Of the Leewards Islands

Tropical Depression #13 is now Tropical Storm Laura. Here is the 9am CT statement from the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical Storm Laura Tropical Cyclone Update
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL       AL132020
905 AM AST Fri Aug 21 2020

...NOAA HURRICANE HUNTER AIRCRAFT FINDS THAT THE DEPRESSION HAS 
STRENGTHENED TO TROPICAL STORM LAURA...

Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Tropical 
Depression Thirteen has strengthened and is now Tropical Storm 
Laura with maximum sustained winds of around 45 mph (75 km/h). The 
aircraft also found that the center of Laura is located south of the 
previously estimated position. These changes will be reflected in 
the track and intensity forecasts with the upcoming advisory that 
will be issued at 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC). 


SUMMARY OF 905 AM AST...1305 UTC...INFORMATION
---------------------------------------------------
LOCATION...17.0N 59.8W
ABOUT 230 MI...375 KM ESE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...45 MPH...75 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 280 DEGREES AT 21 MPH...33 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1008 MB...29.77 INCHES

$$
Forecaster Brennan/Pasch

The system will be in the Gulf of Mexico next week and could be a player along the Alabama/Florida coast Tuesday and Wednesday.

