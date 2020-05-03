Tropical Smoothie Cafe giving away 1 million smoothies

One million Americans will get the chance for a dose of liquid sunshine, thanks to a smoothie chain’s giveaway.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe says it wants to give its guests a “refreshing, momentary escape” during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Once it hits the goal of giving away one million smoothies, the company plans to donate $100,000 to the American Nurses Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

There are three locations in north Alabama:

2324 Whitesburg Drive in Huntsville

2075 Cecil Ashburn Drive in Huntsville

1079 Balch Road in Madison