Tropical Depression 4 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Danny after preliminary data from Hurricane Hunters and doppler radar suggest sustained winds at 40 mph. You can track Danny using our interactive radar or using Live Alert 19.

Danny will bring rain to the Tennessee Valley Tuesday. Find out more about our rain chances this week in our forecast discussion.

018 WTNT64 KNHC 281905 TCUAT4 Tropical Storm Danny Tropical Cyclone Update NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL042021 305 PM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021 …DEPRESSION STRENGTHENS TO A TROPICAL STORM… Doppler radar data from Charleston, South Carolina, along with preliminary data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft, indicate that the depression has strengthened and is now Tropical Storm Danny. The maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. A Weatherflow station at Folly Beach, South Carolina, recently reported a wind gust of 41 mph (66 km/h). SUMMARY OF 305 PM EDT…1905 UTC…INFORMATION ———————————————- LOCATION…32.2N 79.7W ABOUT 60 MI…95 KM ESE OF BEAUFORT SOUTH CAROLINA ABOUT 45 MI…70 KM SSE OF CHARLESTON SOUTH CAROLINA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 325 DEGREES AT 16 MPH…26 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1014 MB…29.94 INCHES $$ Forecaster Stewart NHC Discussion

