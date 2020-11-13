Tropical Depression #31 Forms In the Caribbean Sea – Heading Toward Central America

We have another tropical depression Friday morning. #31 formed at 9am central time Friday. This will be IOTA shortly. Unfortunately, it’s taking a similar path to ETA. It will head toward Central America next week.

Westward Track – Unlikely Making It To the Gulf Of Mexico

A general westward track through early next week brings wind and rain to Nicaragua and Honduras.

Iota is next!

Here is the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center:

BULLETIN Tropical Depression Thirty-One Advisory Number 1...Corrected NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL312020 1000 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020 Corrected the time from EDT to EST ...NEW TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS IN THE CENTRAL CARIBBEAN SEA... ...EXPECTED TO STRENGTHEN AND APPROACH CENTRAL AMERICA AS A HURRICANE EARLY NEXT WEEK... SUMMARY OF 1000 AM EST...1500 UTC...INFORMATION ----------------------------------------------- LOCATION...14.2N 74.3W ABOUT 310 MI...500 KM SSE OF KINGSTON JAMAICA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...35 MPH...55 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...WSW OR 250 DEGREES AT 7 MPH...11 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1007 MB...29.74 INCHES

