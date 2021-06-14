Tropical Depression #2 Forms Off the Coast Of North Carolina

Tropical Depression #2 formed off the coast of North Carolina Monday morning. This is no significant threat to the United States as it parallels the east coast. It will likely become a tropical storm in the next day or two.





The path takes the system up the east coast just offshore. It will likely bring strong rip currents from the North Carolina beaches to New England through midweek. After that, the system will exit!

Here is the latest from the National Hurricane Center:

BULLETIN Tropical Depression Two Advisory Number 1 NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL022021 1100 AM EDT Mon Jun 14 2021 ...TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS OFFSHORE OF NORTH CAROLINA... ...HEADING AWAY FROM THE UNITED STATES... SUMMARY OF 1100 AM EDT INFORMATION ----------------------------------------------- LOCATION...35.0N 73.7W ABOUT 105 MILES EAST OF CAPE HATTERAS, NORTH CAROLINA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...35 MPH... PRESENT MOVEMENT...NE AT 21 MPH... MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1006 MB...29.71 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 1100 AM EDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Two was located near latitude 35.0 North, longitude 73.7 West. The depression is moving toward the northeast near 21 mph (33 km/h), and this general motion is expected through Wednesday with increasing forward speed. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. The depression is expected to become a tropical storm by tonight and could continue to strengthen on Tuesday. The system should begin to weaken by Tuesday night and is expected to dissipate on Wednesday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

Connect with me!

Facebook: BenSmithWHNT

Twitter: @BenSmith_WHNT