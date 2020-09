Two storms off the coast of Africa have our immediate attention. Tropical Storm Paulette has formed, and is currently about 1360 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands. Paulette will trek northwestward over the coming week. There's hope this storm will curve north away from the U.S., but it's far too soon to know exactly how this storm will behave next week.

In addition to Paulette, newly formed Rene sits to its east, around 115 miles east of the Cabo Verde islands. Rene will strengthen into a hurricane as it turns north, posing no threat to the U.S.