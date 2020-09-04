Troopers identify Leighton man killed in crash involving semi-truck

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A man from Leighton was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, according to ALEA.

Troopers say Joe Jackson Cooper Jr., 44, died when the truck he was a passenger in collided with a semi-truck.

Emergency crews flew the driver of the first vehicle, Jacob Alex Pylant, 30 of Toney, to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the semi-truck were taken by ambulance to Helen Keller Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection of HWY 20 and Sockwell Lane, approximately 1 mile east of Muscle Shoals.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.