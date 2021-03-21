Trinity United Methodist hosts LifeSouth blood drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One Huntsville church spent the day helping the community by way of blood donations all day on Sunday.

Front and center in the Trinity United Methodist parking lot is the LifeSouth bloodmobile. In it, hopeful nurses and eager donors, all with the goal to help others.

“We try once a quarter to host a blood drive here because we know the need is so important, so we try to make that a regular opportunity for our community and our congregation,” Reverend Carrie Jones said.

Jones is the outreach pastor for the church. She said once a quarter is normal, but with an increase in need, they are hosting the bus whenever LifeSouth calls.

LifeSouth District Community Development Coordinator Kami May estimates churches make up 20 percent of their donations, and with their other large donors, schools, going virtual, the church’s role became that much more important.

“It’s so great that they give with LifeSouth because LifeSouth really takes pride in being your community blood center,” May said.

Especially since the organization has been in an emergency appeal ever since last month’s winter storms; meaning they’re running with less than 2 days worth of blood supply for the 17 hospitals they serve.

“The pandemic has really put a damper on blood donation, but then you mix in a winter storm, then a tornado, then our partners in the south of LifeSouth who have dealt with hurricanes, blood donation has not been where it has been in the past,” May said.

Organization officials are hoping blood drives just like this one can help them get back on track.

“It’s an easy way to provide the needs and share the love of Christ with other people, saying we have something that will help you and we want to give that,” Reverend Jones said.

Other donation events can be found at LifeSouth.