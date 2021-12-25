Moulton man faces capital murder charges after Christmas Eve shooting

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said a Christmas Eve shooting left one person dead and one man in custody.

Timothy Dakota McCary, 21, of Moulton, was charged with capital murder in connection to the death of 20-year-old Gavin Hargrove.

Deputies were called to McCary’s home on County Road 217 for a possible dead person. When they arrived, they discovered Hargrove was fatally shot and McCary was not home.

The search for McCary went into Christmas Day and investigators received several tips from the community on his whereabouts.

McCary was located by Sheriff’s deputies near County Road 240 around 9:30 p.m. After a brief foot chase, he was taken into custody.

Investigators said it was unknown what lead up to the shooting.

“The support of the local community was instrumental in the apprehension of McCary. Sheriff Sanders would like to thank the Deputies, Investigators, Moulton Police, Courtland Police, State Troopers and ALEA SBI for the use of their drone.” Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office

McCary was being held at the Lawrence County Jail.