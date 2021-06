LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — A Trinity, Ala. man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Tuesday.

Authorities reported that Timothy Charles Wynn, 58, was killed when his 2002 Honda Passport crossed the centerline of the highway and collided with the 2018 Jeep Wrangler. Wynn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama State Troopers say the crash occurred around 5:25 p.m. on Monday, June 14 on Lawrence County Road 87, eight miles east of Moulton.