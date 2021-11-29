Trinity man dies in Sunday crash, ALEA says

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A Trinity man has died from his injuries following a three-vehicle crash that happened Sunday night, authorities confirm.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the accident happened around 7:29 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 about eight miles south of Hillsboro on Lawrence County 217.

Authorities say 54-year-old Bart Suggs of Trinity was driving a 2007 Ford Econoline Van when he tried to avoid hitting a 2007 Ford F-350 flatbed truck driven by Adam Kelly, 35, of Moulton.

Kelly had tried to avoid hitting a GMC Sonoma that was sitting in the middle of the road with no taillights on due to a mechanical failure, according to ALEA. Marvin Nelms, 35, of Trinity was in the Sonoma.

Bart Suggs was transported to Lawrence Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. Terri Suggs, a passenger in the Econoline van, was injured in the crash and taken to Decatur General Hospital, according to ALEA.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division say no further information is available as they continue to investigate the accident.