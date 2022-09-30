DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The Decatur Police Department responded to a burglary call on Monday.

Officers received a call about a burglary in progress at a home on the 200-block of 11th Street. The residents of the home were inside when Jake Tyler Fromhold, 37, of Trinity, entered the house with a weapon.

While investigating the burglary, other officers were dispatched to a home on the 2300-block of Duncansby Drive. After an investigation, Fromhold was determined to be a suspect.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on the charges of first-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.

On Friday, Fromhold was located and arrested. He is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a bond of $30,300.