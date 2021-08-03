Trial for Tennessee sergeant’s murder begins with heart-wrenching testimony

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Incredibly heart-wrenching moments from the first day of Sergeant Daniel Baker‘s murder trial.

Sgt. Baker’s widow Lisa was first to take the stand in Dickson County Monday, as the state opened the trial talking about the personal life of Baker. Pictures of him show an avid outdoorsman, and others capture a loving husband and father.

A home video from Christmas played before the jury of when Sgt. Baker was surprised with a Glock 357 from his wife. Prosecutors say it was that backup weapon Steven Wiggins stole from Sgt. Baker after the murder.

Then, one by one, Dickson County deputies took the stand, each breaking down while describing what they saw on May 30th, 2018. Sgt. Baker’s body would later be found partially burned inside his patrol car.

Monday many of Sgt. Baker’s family and friends were wearing silicone bracelets honoring him, all turned inward. His mom, Melissa Baker Bohn, said it puts Daniel’s name closer to them as they watch, listen and wait for accountability and conviction to be served.

The defense says there is no doubt Steven Wiggins killed Sgt. Baker, but the question the jury has to determine is if it was pre-meditated.

Day two of the trial will begin at 9 a.m. CT on Tuesday.