Trial delayed for former Athens City Schools superintendent accused in multi million dollar virtual school scheme

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala – A trial date has been delayed in an alleged multi million dollar virtual academy fraud scheme.

A trial date had been set for September 13th in Montgomery for former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay, his wife Deborah Holladay and Rick Carter, director of innovative programs for the district.

According to an order filed last week, the trial has been reset for February 7th, 2022.

The filing says attorneys for the defense asked for the trial to be pushed back stating ‘discovery in the case is voluminous and that additional time is necessary to review the materials and prepare adequately and effectively for the trial.’

After a multi-year investigation, federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against the schoolteachers and administrators in February 2021.

Federal prosecutors said the scheme diverted $5.8 million to Athens City Schools and an attempt was made to send another $1.1 million to Limestone County Schools.

Holladay faces 88 counts of wire fraud and 34 counts of aggravated identity theft. Carter is charged with 86 wire fraud counts and 34 counts of aggravated identity theft. Deborah Holladay is charged with six counts of wire fraud.

Former Superintendent of Limestone County Schools Tom Sisk, Gregory Earl Corkren of Tuscaloosa, and David Webb Tutt of Uniontown were also charged in the indictment but have since plead guilty to the charges against them.

Tom Sisk and David Tutt each face one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. Corkren faces one count of aggravated identity theft.