Trial date set for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A trial date has been set for a judge to hear the theft and ethics case against Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

Blakely was indicted in August 2019 on theft and ethics charges, including stealing from the sheriff’s office. But, he has remained in office pending the outcome of his case.

Court records show pretrial motions will be heard virtually on April 12. The case is set to be tried at Limestone County Courthouse on July 12 at 9 a.m.

Blakely was set to go on trial in March 2020 but the pandemic forced a delay.

Nearly a year later he remains on the job and is still waiting for his day in court.