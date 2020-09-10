Trial date set for former Limestone County Judge Doug Patterson

LIMESTONE, Ala. — A trial date has been set in former Limestone County Judge Doug Patterson’s criminal trial.

The judge in the case filed an order Wednesday.

Retired Morgan County Judge Steven Haddock is presiding over the case. He has officially marked November 16 as the start of Patterson’s trial set to take place at the Limestone Courthouse.

Patterson was indicted and arrested in December 2019. The former judge is accused of violating Alabama Ethics Law by using his office for personal gain. Patterson is charged with stealing more than $47,000 from a juvenile court fund he controlled and with stealing nearly $50,000 from elderly and disabled clients.

The case took a turn in January after an apparent confession letter signed by Patterson was released publicly. He resigned from his judgeship six months later.

At a motion hearing on August 27, Judge Steven Haddock denied Patterson’s request to throw out his charges based on a claim that there was “undue influence” during the grand jury proceedings that led to his indictment.

That same day, Haddock said he was hoping for a November start date for the trial.

Patterson’s attorney on the other hand told News 19 he thought November was “optimistic” considering the backlog caused by the pandemic.

When it was announced that jury trials would resume in October, the release mentioned jury selection would take place at the Athens Senior Center. As for other dates mentioned in Judge Haddock’s order, if a settlement is reached prior to the trial, parties have until October 23 to file notice.