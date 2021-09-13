Trial date pushed back for former Athens City Schools superintendent facing federal charges

ATHENS, Ala. – The trial for former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay accused in a multi-million dollar virtual academy fraud scheme has once again been delayed.

Holladay faces 88 counts of wire fraud and 34 counts of aggravated identity theft. He is one of six people indicted on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S Government.

Holladay is one of two former school superintendents, including former Limestone County Superintendent Tom Sisk, accused of fraudulently claiming private school students, who actually attended schools in the Black Belt Region, were enrolled full time in the Athens City and Limestone County School districts.

The Plaintiffs, in this case, are students who prosecutors say had their identities stolen.

Holladay is now scheduled to go to trial in February.