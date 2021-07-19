Trial continued for Huntsville woman accused of poisoning her husband in 2018

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A former Huntsville nurse was expected to appear in court Monday for the murder of her husband in 2018.

Marjorie Cappello, 33, was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 for poisoning her husband, Jim at their Lauderdale Road home.

However, the case was continued to an unknown date because Cappello’s defense attorney was expecting a grandchild Monday.

Prosecuting attorney Tim Douthit had no objection to the continuance, according to court documents.

Cappello voluntarily went in for questioning after her husband was reported missing by a friend. Then denied police access to her home for a search. A warrant was obtained to search the home and police found Jim’s body in the family’s garage. Cappello was arrested and charged with his death.

The trial has been delayed multiple times for many reasons, the pandemic playing a big role.

Cappello has been out on a $100,000 bond pending her trial. She faces life in prison if convicted.

She is also facing a civil suit filed by her husband’s family.

The trial is set to begin Monday, July 19 at the Madison County Courthouse around 9 a.m.