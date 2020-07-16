Treasure Hunt: Michigan couple buries $1M worth of gold, jewelry

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI. – About a million-dollars worth of gold and jewelry are up for grabs.

The pandemic is forcing Johnny and Amy Perri to close their family jewelry store in Washington Township, Michigan.

So they decided to make a real-life treasure hunt with most of the store’s inventory, burying stashes of vintage engagement rings, precious coins, and gold and silver.

The treasures are hidden all across Michigan. Each stash worth around $4,000 dollars.

“We had the time of our life burying everything. It was awesome, man,” said Johnny Perri.

The couple says each treasure has a GPS tracker for monitoring and clues to the treasure will cost you $49 dollars.

The real-life treasure hunt starts August 1st.

For more information, head to Johhnystreasurequest.com.