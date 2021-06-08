Traveling soon? Check your passport as it may be expired

Since our natural sleep/wake cycle is slightly longer than 24 hours, traveling from east to west makes the day shorter, and makes jet lag feel worse.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As summer travel plans kick up, keep in mind the passport renewal and application process can be a long, time-consuming process.

Congressman Robert Aderholt issued a reminder to make sure your passport is valid before booking international travel.

“My office is seeing a lot of people who have booked a trip and realize at the last minute their passport has expired,” Aderholt said in a news release.

If you are renewing or applying for your passport, it can take six weeks or more to receive it.

The passport offices are reportedly seeing an influx of emergency requests, which means not all of the requests can be met before their departure date.

Aderholt encourages anyone considering international travel to make sure they check their passport to ensure it is still valid, or to apply as soon as possible.

As a general rule, passports must be valid for six months beyond the date the traveler will exit the U.S., so make sure even if your passport is valid today, that it will still be valid six months beyond your scheduled plans.

For more information on passports or how to renew/apply, visit their website here.