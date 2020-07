MADISON, Ala. – Rocket City Trash Pandas are hosting an On-Field Movie Night featuring the film, The Sandlot, on Friday night.

Also on the menu is S’mores. Organizers say gates at Toyota Field open at 5:30 p.m. and showtime is at 7:00 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for children. Officials ask attendees to only bring blankets or sheets on the field, they say no chairs are allowed.

Kids can even run the bases like Benny the Jet before the film, according to the organizers.