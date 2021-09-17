Trash Pandas vs Blue Wahoos game canceled Friday

MADISON, Ala. – The Rocket City Trash Pandas game on Friday, September 17, at Toyota Field against Pensacola Blue Wahoos has been canceled because of delays in receiving COVID-19 test results.

The game on Thursday was also postponed for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing within the Rocket City Trash Pandas organization.

RCTP officials say they are following all Minor League Baseball health and safety protocols and are practicing caution.

Fans who bought tickets for the games on September 16 and 17 can exchange them for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2021 Rocket City Trash Pandas home game or for any home game in April or May 2022, not including Opening Day and subject to availability.

Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Trash Pandas’ ticket office located at Toyota Field. Groups with tickets in hospitality areas should contact their sales representative for more information. Parking will be refunded by Clutch!

Friday’s fireworks will still take place at Toyota Field at 7:15 p.m.

The Huntsville Havoc jersey auction will be extended through Saturday night at 7 p.m.