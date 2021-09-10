Trash Pandas to host September 11 tribute night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On Saturday, September 11, the USA Patriots and the BeArded Warriors will be playing a softball game commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The tribute game day starts bright and early at 8:30 a.m., as the Madison Fire and Police departments host a memorial service honoring all of those who died on September 11, 2001.

Fans will be able to participate in several fun events throughout the day, including a cornhole tournament, a youth softball clinic, and an adventure run hosted by AUSA and Huntsville Boot Camp.

Runners can register for the run here, anyone who wants to register for the cornhole tournament can do that here.

The youth softball clinic will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., letting kids participate in infield/outfield drills, pitching, hitting, and throwing. Registration is open here.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. for the game, with players taking the field at 6:30 that evening for the seven-inning game. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the gate.

The first 2,000 adults will get a free Tribute Night t-shirt. A meet-and-greet with the players will be held from 5-5:30 p.m.

Before the game starts, the All-Veterans Parachute Team will jump from the Rocket City sky and land on the field.

Following the game, fans will be treated to a fireworks show and a concert, featuring country music star and former American Idol contestant Brandon Elder.

More information on the game and all events throughout the day here.