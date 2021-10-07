Trash Pandas to host beer & wine festival this weekend

MADISON, Ala. — The Rocket City Trash Pandas will host its beer and wine festival for the second year on Saturday, October 9.

Featuring over 100 beer and wine selections, the festival begins at 1 p.m. for VIP tasters and 2 p.m. for those with standard admission tickets. All tasting will end at 4 p.m. with the festival ending at 5 p.m.

Standard admission is $50 per person when purchased ahead of the event or $60 at the gate. VIP tickets for early access are $60 and will only be offered before October 9. Designated driver tickets are available for $10 and parking at Toyota Field is free.

After tasting, guests will be able to cast their vote for the Best Beer and Best Wine awards.

The event will also offer live entertainment from Denim Jawbones at the Rock Porch, and games like cornhole, beer pong, and cup flop tic-tac-toe. The Auburn/Georgia game will also be played on the big screen.

This event is available to those 21 and over. No minors will be permitted into the venue.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.